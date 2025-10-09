Offset admits cheating on Cardi B during marriage

American rapper Offset admitted that infidelity and adultery were the main reasons his ex-wife, Cardi B, filed for divorce from him.

In his latest appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Offset, 33, who parted ways with his estranged wife, fellow rapper Cardi B, 32, last July, confessed that he cheated on her during their marriage.

“I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out,” the ‘Walk It Talk It’ rapper admitted. “That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin.”

“I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man. I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of things that I did wrong,” Offset added. “She did things that was wrong.”

Notably, Cardi B, who shares her three elder kids, daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom, 1, and a son, Wave Set, 4, with Offset, announced last year that she has filed for divorce from him. Hours later, the ‘WAP’ rapper announced her third pregnancy with him; however, unlike the previous time, they continued with the divorce.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset had secretly married in September 2017, and welcomed their first child the next December. She first filed for divorce in the following September; however, the two were back together soon, and she gave birth to their second child in 2021.