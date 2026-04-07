Offset hospitalized after being injured in shooting outside casino

Rapper Offset has been hospitalized after being injured in a shooting outside a Florida casino on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. According to police, officers were already nearby and responded immediately, quickly securing the scene and containing the situation.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” a spokesperson for Offset told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, a source shared, “Right now it looks like he’s going to be okay. He’s at Memorial Regional Hospital and is not in the ICU.”

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. The Seminole Police Department confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening and that he is in stable condition under close monitoring.

Law enforcement officials stated that two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, though further details about the circumstances leading to the shooting have not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities emphasized that there is no threat to the public and that operations at the casino have continued as normal following the incident.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the aftermath, with one individual being escorted away by police while limping and another lying on the ground surrounded by officers. However, officials have not verified the authenticity of the footage.

The incident has raised concerns among fans, especially given the tragic loss of Offset’s fellow Migos member, Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge about what led to the shooting. For now, sources say Offset is expected to recover.