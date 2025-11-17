Offset makes shocking paternity claim about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ baby

Offset has ignited a social media firestorm with shocking paternity claim regarding his estranged wife Cardi B’s newborn baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs in a since-deleted post.

The screenshot from the Migos rapper’s Instagram Story has been making rounds on the social media following the birth of Cardi B’s fourth child,

“My kid lol,” Offset wrote in the Story which he later deleted.

The comment prompted a swift response from Cardi B, who took to X to address the situation in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” she claimed.

Cardi B further added, “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

The Bodak Yellow simger later slammed her estranged husband in a Spaces session.

“I’m really tired of getting harassed and when I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that’s when I start getting harassed publicly,” she shared. “I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f–king blogs to harass me — like, I can’t take it anymore,” she said.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, for a second time in July 2024, nearly seven years after their 2017 marriage.