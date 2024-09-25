OGDCL announces new gas discovery in Sindh’s Khairpur district

KARACHI: The OGDCL has announced a new gas discovery in Sindh’s Khairpur district in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery in the Sawan South Block as the Akhiro-1 exploratory well.

The OGDCL revealed that the Sawan South Joint Venture, consisting of OGDCL, United Energy Pakistan Limited, Government Holding Private Limited and Sindh Energy Holding Limited, has made this successful gas discovery at the Akhiro-1 well.

The exploratory well, Akhiro-1, was drilled to a total depth of 12,442 feet. Upon testing, the well demonstrated promising results, producing approximately 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas. The wellhead flowing pressure registered at 4,000 pounds per square inch, confirming the well’s capacity for substantial gas output.

This new find is expected to bolster Pakistan’s energy sector and contribute to the country’s growing demand for indigenous energy resources.