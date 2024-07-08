OGDCL announces to boost local oil and gas production

Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) Monday announced to increase local oil and gas production as crude oil production increased from Kunar Well No. 11 in Hyderabad district of Sindh.

“960 barrels of oil per day are being obtained from Kunar Well No. 11,” OGDCL spokesperson said.

Increasing production will reduce the country’s import bill by $$3.19 million.

Earlier, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), announced discovery of gas in Sujawal district of Sindh.

“The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 pounds per square inch (psi) from the Lower Goru Formation, “OGDCL stated.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The OGDCL as 100% operator has discovered gas at its exploratory Well located in district Sujawal of Sindh,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the structure of Nur West # 01 was drilled and tested using the company’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2,975 meters. OGDCL shared that the discovery is being evaluated as tight gas.

Tight gas is a form of natural gas that cannot flow naturally at commercial rates with conventional methods, it is amongst the major unconventional resources.