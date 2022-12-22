OGDCL announces another oil and gas discovery in Sanghar

SANGHAR: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced another oil and gas discovery, second in this week, at the Kot Nawab in Sinjhoro Block, in Sindh’s Sanghar district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The OGDCL has announced that 125 barrels of oil per day, 0.483 million standard cubic feet per day gas and 400 barrels of water per day.

According to the company’s stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL is the operator (76 percent) of Sinjhoro Block along with Orient Petroleum Inc (19 percent) and Government Holdings Private Limited (five percent) as joint venture partners.

Kot Nawab-I was spudded in on June 3, 2022, as an exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to 3,000 meters.

The discovery is the 11th of its kind at the Sinjhoro Block, the OGDCL said.

