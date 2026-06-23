OGDCL brings Sahito gas discovery into production

ISLAMABAD: The OGDCL has announced that the Sahito-1 gasfield production has successfully put into production in the SSGCL network.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in a statement said that the gas supply from Sahito-1 gasfield in Sindh’s Khairpur district has been started.

The OGDCL said that Sahito-1 was currently producing 6.0 MMSCFD of gas daily and production was expected to be progressively ramped up following the planned expansion of surface facilities.

To facilitate early monetization of the discovery, OGDCL laid a 6-inch, 5 km flowline connecting the well to the Suleman Gathering Facility for onward processing at the Sinjhoro Plant, the statement said.

The processed gas is being injected into the SSGCL network, as per the press statement.

“OGDCL, as Operator of Khewari Exploration License, holds 75% working interest in the joint venture, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holds 25% stake.”