OGDCL discovers new hydrocarbon deposits in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced to discover new reserves of oil and gas at Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the company’s statement to the stock market the discovery has been made at the Togh Well-02 in Kohat after 2600 meters drilling.

In the hydrocarbon discovery the company will obtain 2.842 mmcfd gas and 28-barrel oil from well number 2 in Togh Bala, an administrative unit of Kohat district,” the sources said.

The well pressure has been 540 pounds per square inch with choke size 32/64.

The OGDCL’s share has been 75% in joint venture with the Safe Energy Ltd.

The new discovery will help the country in saving foreign reserves and would also improve the oil and gas reserves held by the OGDCL.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) discovered oil and gas reserves at Shah Bandar Block in Sujawal district of Sindh in November last year.

“We are pleased to disclose that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well Jhim East X-1, in Shah Bandar Block, located in District Sujawal, Sindh Province,” read the company’s notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The exploration well Jhim East X-1 was drilled to a depth of 2,545 meters to test the hydrocarbon potential of Upper Sand of Lower Goru Formation.

“During testing of Lower Goru Upper Sand, the well flowed 13.69 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 236 barrels per day of condensate at a wellhead flowing pressure (whfp) of 2,668 psig at 32/64” choke, “added the notice.