OGDCL earned Rs133.78bln profit in FY2022: report

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry on Tuesday released a report, showing Oil and Gas Development Limited’s (OGDCL) profit crossing Rs133 billion in FY2022, as compared to Rs91 bln in 2021, ARY News reported.

The finance ministry has released a detailed report regarding profit-making entities in FY2022. According to details of profit-making entities in 2022, Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) earnings rose to over Rs86.22 in 2022 as compared to over Rs29bln.

Pak-Arab Refinery’s profit also rose to Rs68.71 billion from Rs8 billion in FY2022. Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) earned Rs53.54 billion profit in 2022.

The report further said National Power Works earned a profit of Rs33.33 billion, National Bank of Pakistan, Rs31 billion, Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Rs13.44 billion and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) earned a profit of Rs16.56 billion in FY 2022.

