OGDCL makes oil discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced a new oil and gas discovery from its exploratory well, Bobi Deep-1, located in Sanghar district of Sindh.

In a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL said the discovery was made within the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease.

According to the company, interpretation of wireline logs indicated the presence of hydrocarbons in the Massive Sand interval of the Lower Goru Formation.

The zone was tested through a cased-hole Drill Stem Test (DST), yielding 2,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 1.1 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) at a choke size of 32/64 inch, with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,050 pounds per square inch (psi).

The Bobi Deep-1 exploratory well was re-entered on May 3, 2026, to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the Massive Sand reservoir within the Lower Goru Formation. The well was drilled to a total depth of 3,305 metres in the Sembar Formation using OGDCL’s in-house technical and operational expertise.

OGDCL described the discovery as a major milestone for the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease, marking the first hydrocarbon find from the Massive Sand play in the area.

The company said the discovery not only establishes a new exploration play but also de-risks similar prospects in the surrounding region, creating new opportunities for future exploration and resource growth.

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The company noted that the discovery is expected to help narrow Pakistan’s energy demand-supply gap through indigenous production while strengthening both OGDCL’s hydrocarbon reserves and the country’s overall resource base.

OGDCL added that the achievement underscores the continued potential of Pakistan’s sedimentary basins to support domestic energy security.

Since 2023, OGDCL has made 20 oil and gas discoveries across Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing a significant boost to Pakistan’s energy sector and supporting efforts to reduce reliance on costly fuel imports.