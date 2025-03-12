OGDCL revives oil production at Chakwal’s Rajian oilfield

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has revived crude oil production at the Rajian Oil Field in Chakwal district, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

OGDCL has informed that the oil production has been restored at the site, with current extraction rates reaching approximately 1,000 barrels of crude oil per day ending a 4.5-year hiatus in operations.

The oil production from the well was suspended since 2020 owing to technical fault.

The revival of these wells was made possible through the implementation of advanced artificial lift technology, according to company officials. OGDCL completed the installation of electric pumps at the site, enabling extraction operations to reach depths of 3,774 meters.

The company highlighted that it maintains 100% ownership of the wells, positioning this development as a key achievement for Pakistan’s domestic energy production capabilities.