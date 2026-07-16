OGDCL to start drilling after finds significant shale gas reserves in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: OGDCL has decided to initiate drilling after significant shale gas reserves discovery in Sindh, an official of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) said.

The OGDCL has decided to initiate largescale drilling of wells in the region after finding significant reserves of Shale gas.

Managing Director OGDCL Ahmed Hayat Lak, in an exclusive chat with the ARY News, said that the presence of massive reserves of shale gas in Hyderabad and Sanghar districts, has proved, while a pilot project for commercial level availability of the gas has become successful.

He said that after drilling of vertical well presence of shale gas has proved and according to initial assessment there are 7.5 trillion cubic feet shale gas reserves in Sindh.

OGDCL chief said that the rig has been installed for horizontal drilling and after a few months of completion of this stage, drilling will be started at the other site. “After successful development of both wells, the large-scale drilling will be started,” he said.

Ahmed Hayat Lak further said that by using modern technology the OGDCL production is expected to reach to the highest level of the country’s history.

He also said that the company’s reserve replacement ratio has persist at 160 percent, which points out increase in energy resources in future.