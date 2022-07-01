OGRA announces increase in LPG prices   

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase of Rs1.66 per kg in the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for July, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs1.66 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs220.24 per kilogram.

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will now be available at Rs2600.97 after witnessing a hike of Rs19.62 per kg for the month of July. It is pertinent to mention here that in June, the domestic cylinder of LPG was Rs2581.35.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led coalition government jacked up petrol prices by Rs14.85 per litre, the third such rise within a month.

After the recent increase, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs248.74 per litre, the finance ministry announced. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs13.23 per litre and the new price has been fixed at Rs276.54 per litre.

The notification further stated an increase of Rs18.83 in the price of kerosene, while the rate of light-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs18.68 per litre.

