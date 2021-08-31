LPG price goes up by Rs5 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified on Tuesday an increase of Rs5 per kilogramme in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September.

According to a notification issued by the country’s oil and gas regulator, one kilogramme of LPG will now cost Rs175.

The LPG cylinder used for household purposes will be available for Rs2,060 after an increase of Rs58 while the commercial cylinder will be sold at Rs7,926 after a hike of Rs223.

Earlier in the day, the federal government announced a reduction of up to Rs1.50 per litre in prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

According to a notification, the prices of petrol, high-speed diesel and kerosene oil have been reduced by Rs1.50 per litre while that of light diesel by Rs1 per litre.