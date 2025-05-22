OGRA approves gas price adjustments across Pakistan

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has given approval for gas price adjustments for several areas in Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad, ARY News reported.



The decision is applicable for both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), with varying changes in pricing.

According to reports, a reduction in gas prices has been recommended for Sindh and Balochistan by OGRA. While an increase in price has been suggested for Punjab, KPK, and Islamabad.

Specifically, a decrease of Rs 103.95 per MMBTU will be seen by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), whereas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will face a surge of Rs 116.90 per MMBTU.

The rising import costs of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) are linked to the price increase in SNGPL.

OGRA has suggested that the federal government monitor gas management policies and set pricing adjustments, category-wise, to respond to financial shortfalls for the fiscal year 2025-26.

These gas price adjustments will finally be implemented, depending upon how soon the government approves, after which OGRA will issue an official notification.

The adjustments focus on sustaining financial necessities, with SNGPL requiring Rs527.55 billion and SSGC needing Rs319.78 billion to balance operations.

According to industry experts, these changes could remarkably impact both domestic and industrial consumers, mainly in regions facing price hikes.

The decision of the government on protected consumer categories will decide whether lower-income households will suffer the effects of these adjustments or if the burden will be shifted to high-end consumers.

The new gas price adjustments are likely to take effect from January 1, 2025. The decision is still pending in this regard.

