OGRA approves hiking gas price up to 45 per cent

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved hiking gas prices for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers by up to 45 per cent, ARY News reported on Friday.

After jacking up the prices of electricity and petroleum products, the federal government has decided to increase the gas price.

The authority okayed jacking up the gas rate for SNGPL consumers up to 45 per cent and 44 per cent for SSGC consumers. The gas price for SNGPL was increased up to Rs266.58 per mmBtu, fixing the per mmBtu rate at Rs854.52.

The new price per mmBtu gas for SSGC consumers was fixed at Rs1007 with an increase of Rs308.53.

The new gas prices will come into effect from July 1 following a notification to be issued by the federal government.

Yesterday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had approved an Rs7.91 increase per unit of electricity.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the government has increased the basic tariff per unit of electricity by Rs7.91. The per-unit price has been increased from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82, which is a 47% hike in prices.

NEPRA said that the price hike has been made due to an increase in fuel prices and increases in the cost of production. The new rates would be applied from July 2022, it added.

