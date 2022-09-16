OGRA gave 467,000 gas connections in 2020-21: report

ISLAMABAD: Despite the crisis, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) gave away 467,000 new connections during the financial year 2020-21, ARY News reported on Friday.

OGRA in its annual report said 305,409 connections were given in Punjab, 77,152 in Sindh, 66,209 in Khyber Pakhunkhwa and 18,284 new gas connections were given in Balochistan during 2020-21.

In 2020-21, OGRA has issued 87 various licenses related to LPG. For the construction of LPG storage and filling plants, OGRA issued 30 licenses, for the operation of LPG storage and filling plants 11 licenses, one each license for the operation of LPG auto refueling station and construction of LPG production& storage facility respectively.

Separately, 421 rural areas across the country were connected with the gas network during 2020-21.

The regulator has recently initiated the licensing of transportation of LPG through road bowsers to ensure that only the compliance bowsers are engaged in road transportation of LPG. The regulator has issued 39 licenses for the transportation of LPG through bowsers.

The report further said, OGRA resolved 8,272 complaints and provided relief of nearly Rs12 crores to the consumers.

