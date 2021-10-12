OGRA notifies hike in imported LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.4294 to $15.7828 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $0.4362 to $15.5280 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

This is the second increase in prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority in the ongoing month.

The per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.3059 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The rate of imported LNG was hiked by $2.1369 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

