OGRA increases LPG price by Rs27 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified on Monday an increase of Rs27.1 per kilogramme in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs27 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs233.78 per kilogram.

As per new prices, the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been jacked up by Rs318.74. The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2,758.

Meanwhile, prices of all key petroleum products are also expected to go up by Rs8 to Rs10 per litre from March 1 for the next fortnight.

Also Read: OGRA hints at another petrol price hike from March 1

According to details, the price of petrol may move up by Rs9.60 per litre while that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8.50 per litre. The rates of light-speed diesel (LDL) and kerosene oil are expected to be hiked by Rs4 per litre.

Fuel prices will witness upward revision due to higher international oil prices, application of petroleum levy and currency devaluation. Global oil prices have gone up significantly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Comments