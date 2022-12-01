OGRA jacks up LPG prices for December

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of December, ARY News reported.

According to the OGRA notification, the price of 11.8 KG domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs139 while the price of a commercial cylinder increased by Rs535.

According to OGRA notification, the domestic cylinder will now be available at Rs2548 and commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9804.

Earlier, the federal government has announced to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next 15 days, despite a global decrease in oil prices۔

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to keep the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged for the next 15 days. However, he announced a reduction of Rs10 per litre at the prices of kerosene oil and Rs7 on light diesel.

Meanwhile, he also announced a 15-day extension in the filing of income tax returns.

Comments