OGRA jacks up RLNG prices for January 

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified increase in the prices of Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) for Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL), ARY News reported.

The RLNG’s price for Karachi-based SSGCL has been raised to $12.60 per mmBtu for January 2025.

Likewise, the RLNG sale price for Lahore-based Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has been increased to $12.89 for the ongoing month.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority announced a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for December 2024.

According to the notification, the LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were reduced by $0.36 per million British thermal units (MMBTU). Similarly, the LNG price for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has been reduced by $0.25 per MMBTU.

The new LNG price for SNGPL has been set at $12.89 per MMBTU, while the new price for SSGCL is $12.54 per MMBTU. The reduced prices will be applicable for the month of December.

In July last year, Pakistan had signed a landmark framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexible terms.

Pakistan also purchased a liquefied natural gas shipment to address fuel deficit this winter.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has awarded tender to Oman’s OQ Trading for a spot LNG cargo to be delivered in January.

State-run PLL has secured the shipment at a price premium to the spot market due in part to Pakistan’s credit risk, sources said.

Pakistan has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving it to face widespread power outages.