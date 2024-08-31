OGRA notifies hike in LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday notified a hike in price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7 per kg, ARY News reported.

According to a recent notification issued by the OGRA, the new price for LPG is now set at Rs 244 per kilograms.

As a result of this increase, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has risen by Rs 82 and Rs 84, respectively. The new price for a domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will be available at Rs 2,879.

The revised prices will be in effect from the month of September, as per the notification issued by OGRA.

Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 8.50 per cent while increasing the rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to a notification, the regulatory authority announced reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 8.50pc for August.

The notification revealed that the LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been reduced by $1.23 per MMBTU, setting the new price at $13.39 per MMBTU.

Similarly, the price of LNG for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has been reduced by $1.22 per MMBTU, making the new price $13.15 per MMBTU.