OGRA notifies increase in LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified an increase of $0.17 per MMBTU in prices for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for May, ARY News reported.

OGRA has increased the LNG price for Sui Northern System by $0.16 while the price for the Sui Southern System has been increased by $0.17 for May.

According to the OGRA notification, the new LNG price for SNGPL has been set at $13.39 per unit while the prices for SSGC has been set at $13.65 per MMBTU.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified a reduction in prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for consumers of two public gas utilities including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the LNG price for SNGPL consumers reduced by $0.06/mmbtu while for SSGC consumers the rate has been slashed by $0.03/mmbtu.

After the reduction, the OGRA fixed the LNG price at $13.23/mmbtu for SNGPL consumers and $13.48/mmbtu for SSGC consumers.

In March, the LNG price was $13.29/mmbtu for the SNGPL consumers and $13.51/mmbtu for the SSGC consumers.