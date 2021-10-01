OGRA notifies new prices of imported LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified new prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of October, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.3059 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $2.1369 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Following the revision of rates, the new price of imported LNG was fixed at $15.3534 per MMBTU for SNGPL and $15.0918 per MMBTU for SSGC.

Earlier in the day, the OGRA has jacked up LPG prices after petrol.

OGRA has increased the price of LPG for October, for which a formal notification has been issued. The price of LPG has been increased by Rs 29.10 per kg.

An 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has gone up by Rs 343.38. After the increase, the new prices have been enforced from October 1 (today).

The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2,403.55. In September, the domestic price of LPG cylinder was Rs Rs2,020.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre for the first fortnight of October, effective from Friday (today), according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved a Rs4 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs7.05 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs8.82 per litre.

