OGRA slashes imported LNG prices for June

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification to decrease the price of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the month of June, ARY News reported on Friday.

The OGRA has announced new prices for imported LNG for the month of June. According to the notification, the price of LNG has been decreased by $1.06/MMBTU on the Sui northern system, making the price of the commodity $20.76/MMBTU.

The notification also stated that the price of LNG has decreased by $1.17/ MMBTU on the Sui southern system, making its price $22.60/MMBTU.

Earlier in May, the federal government approved a 40 per cent hike in Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of May.

According to the notification, the per MMBtu price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has been increased up to $6.2152, jacking up its rate to $21.8317.

Likewise, per MMBtu (Million British Thermal Unit) price of imported RLNG has been hiked up to $6.8772 for the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) system and the new rate will be $23.7873 per MMBtu.

Comments