OIC CFM: PM Imran Khan says ‘helping Afghanistan is our religious duty’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it would be the biggest man-made crisis in Afghanistan if the world does not act and it is our religious duty to help Afghan people, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while addressing the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad today.

PM Khan said that no country has faced such problems as in Afghanistan. He continued that the people of Afghanistan have slipped below the poverty line and 70 per cent budget of Afghanistan relies on foreign aid and the bank assets were frozen after the Taliban take over Afghanistan.

He said that an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is being organised in Pakistan after 41 years.

The premier expressed sorrow over the silence of the international community over the crisis in Afghanistan. He warned of a dire humanitarian crisis if the steps are not taken immediately.

He said that the international community has set three conditions for providing assistance to Afghanistan.

PM Khan was of the view that every country has its own culture and Afghanistan has also a different culture. He said that we do not count the general social attitudes in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan warned that chaos in Afghanistan could cause the rise in terrorism. He reiterated that Pakistan is the most affected country due to the war in Afghanistan. He added that instability in Afghanistan will not only affect Pakistan but the whole world.

The premier said that Islamophobia has increased crimes against Muslims in the western countries after 9/11 and it is the duty of OIC member countries to promote the positive identity of Islamabad. He urged Muslim scholars to get activated against blasphemous caricatures.

