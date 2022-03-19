OIC CFM session: PPP issues clarification on Bilawal’s statement

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday issued a clarification on the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about disrupting the OIC CFM session, ARY News Reported.

Bilawal’s spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Badar took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said the PPP chairman is not against the OIC moot but he warned the government not to flee by taking advantage of the moot.

چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری او آئی سی کے خلاف نہیں بلکہ او آئی سی کی آڑ میں تحریک عدم اعتماد سے حکومت کے فرار کے خلاف ہیں، ذوالفقار علی بدر او آئی سی میں نئی روح پھونکنے والی جماعت پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی ہے، بلاول بھٹو کے نانا نے تنظیم تعاون اسلامی کو پہچان دی، ذوالفقار علی بدر — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 19, 2022

He said PPP gave new life to the OIC and the then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto summoned the OIC session in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the entire opposition will not let the OIC conference take place if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

He was addressing the media after a meeting of the united opposition in Islamabad.

