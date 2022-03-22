OIC chief calls for collective strategy against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, Tuesday stressed upon making concerted efforts by all the OIC member states to tackle the various challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the inaugural session of the OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers, he said that the 48th session was being held under the theme of ‘Partnership to build unity, justice and development’, and called for making of the joint efforts to realize the collective objectives of the OIC.

The OIC chief also called for making collective efforts to counter Islamophobia. “An effective strategy should be formulated to deal with Islamophobia”.

He also welcomed the recent adoption of the UN resolution by designating March 15 of each year as a day to fight against Islamophobia.

Kashmir issue

Terming the Indian government’s acts of August 5, 2019 by changing the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir as violations of the UNSC resolutions, he reiterated OIC’s call to support the rights of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in line with the resolutions of the UNSC.

“The Kashmiri people should be given their rights in accordance with the UN resolutions,” he added.

The secretary-general said that Palestinian people had been facing illegal Israeli occupation and the forceful colonization of their lands.

Afghan crisis

About the issue of Afghanistan, he emphasized further efforts to bring stability and peace. He termed the establishment of Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund on the margin of the OIC-CFM session as another effort by the member states for the financial and humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, he observed that the world had not been yet out of it which created huge economic difficulties for the developing and poor countries.

The OIC secretary-general underlined the need to intensify the joint efforts to ensure OIC objectives aimed at eradication of poverty, disease, illiteracy, extremism and galvanizing efforts for promotion of interfaith harmony, and making progress in the fields of science and technology.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan: “We call for more efforts to help the brotherly #Afghan people and we call on Afghans to help themselves by ensuring that Afghan lands are not used as a haven for extremist groups and respect for human rights, including Women’s right to #education.” pic.twitter.com/u750dpUV8x — OIC (@OIC_OCI) March 22, 2022

He also expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hosting of the session.

He also lauded Pakistan for its strong commitment to the charter of the OIC and its contributions for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

It was indeed a great pleasure to attend the OIC-CFM session which also coincided with the celebrations of Pakistan’s National Day, he added.

