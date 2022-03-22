OIC conference: PM Imran Khan urges Muslim world to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Delivering his keynote address at the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed Tuesday that the moot suggest how the OIC can help bring an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The prime minister Imran Khan cautioned that the conflict will have grave consequences for the rest of the world. “The OIC together with China, as a bloc, suggest how can it try and put an end to this conflict,” he proposed.

“We are suffering because of rising oil and gas prices due to the tension in Ukraine,” the prime minister said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Talking about Islamophobia, the prime minister Imran Khan urged the Muslim world to take steps to improve the image of Muslims.

“Europeans don’t treat Jesus Christ like the way we treat our Holy Prophet (PBUH). They cannot understand the Muslim sentiment,” he pointed out.

He regretted that the absence of the rule of law is the most important issue facing the poor countries as $1.4 trillion are siphoned off from developing countries to developed countries every year. “There was no one above the law in the state of Madina,” he added.

“One of the ideas of the OIC is to project Islamic values. I believe that the Islamic values have never been under threat as they are today,” PM Khan maintained, adding that sex crimes are the fastest growing crimes in Pakistan with pornographic content available to children playing havoc with society and family values.

He also touched upon the Kashmir and Palestine disputes saying the Muslim Ummah have failed to make any impact for their resolution. “Given our divisions, the oppressors do not take us seriously,” he said.

Despite a huge Muslim population of 1.5 billion, the premier lamented, our voice has not been able to stop the blatant injustices against Kashmiris and Palestinians.

About war-torn Afghanistan, he stressed that, “stable Afghanistan is the only way to stop international terrorism”.

