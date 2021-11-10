OIC delegation visits LoC

A delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday visited the Chirikot sector of Line of Control (LoC) where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials on the area’s latest security situation, said ISPR in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), OIC special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet visited LoC.

The delegation was accompanied by five senior diplomats from brotherly Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and Maldives.

The delegation was briefed on the latest security situation along LOC and situation before and after the understanding reached between the Director Generals of Military Operations of Pakistan and India.

The delegation was briefed on humanitarian crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian atrocities, the ISPR added.

The delegates also interacted with victims of India’s unprovoked ceasefire Violations.

Later, the delegation reached Muzaffarabad where they met President AJK followed by a briefing and formal exchange of views on the latest situation.

