OIC, MWL laud Pakistan for hosting Girls’ Education Conference

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha has appreciated Pakistan for its role in hosting the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities.
Moreover, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has also commended in same remarks.
These remarks were made as the dignitaries concluded their visit to Islamabad, where they participated in an event that brought together more than 150 representatives from 44 Muslim and allied nations.
They expressed optimism that this initiative would stimulate collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of education and promoting women’s empowerment within the Muslim World.
Earlier, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders not to “legitimise” the Afghan Taliban government and to “show true leadership” by opposing their curbs on women and girls’ education.
“Do not legitimise them,” she said at a summit on girls’ education in Muslim nations held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
“As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voices, use your power. You can show true leadership. You can show true Islam,” said 27-year-old Yousafzai.
The two-day conference has brought together ministers and education officials from dozens of Muslim-majority countries, backed by the Muslim World League.