OIC, MWL laud Pakistan for hosting Girls’ Education Conference

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha has appreciated Pakistan for its role in hosting the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities.

Moreover, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has also commended in same remarks.

These remarks were made as the dignitaries concluded their visit to Islamabad, where they participated in an event that brought together more than 150 representatives from 44 Muslim and allied nations.

