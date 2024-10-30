Dr Zakir Naik applauds Pakistan’s love, hospitality

Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Zakir Naik lauded the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people and emphasised the need for unity among Muslims.

Thanking the Pakistani authorities he said that the reception was more warm than expected and the government made very high level arrangements.

Dr Zakir Naik at the conclusion of his visit to Pakistan said, “I thank Allah that the visit to Pakistan was a success. I thank the government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Federal Minister, Chaudhry Salik Hussain as I came on their invitation.”

Dr Zakir thanking the Federal Government, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Punjab Government, Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori said, “I was welcomed in Pakistan 10 times more than I imagined. I have been going to many countries for years and met thousands of Pakistanis.”

Dr Zakir informed that earlier, he had visited Pakistan in 1991, but, this was his first official visit to Pakistan. People and religious institutions expressed great love, he added.

He said that he had made hundreds of visits to many countries, but, the visit to Pakistan was very pleasant as the love expressed in Pakistan was never seen anywhere else.

Zakir Naik said that Pakistan is the only country which was established in the name of Islam. The scholars and politicians should have a close relationship, the rulers and the scholars should be on the same page for the development of the country, he added.

Dr Zakir Naik stressed importance of setting aside differences, coming together under guidance of Quran and Sunnah.

He said, the Muslim community is facing challenges and collective efforts should be made to promote peace, unity and interfaith harmony.

Dr Zakir Naik also commended Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and its efforts to maintain peace at the global level.

“Islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood,” he said adding that his life’s mission has been to highlight Islam’s true message to the world.