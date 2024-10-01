Dr Zakir Naik, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discuss challenges of Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik called on the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The meeting discussed important matters including challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah and the importance of interfaith harmony.

He said the Muslim Ummah should unite in the light of the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. The scholar said he is trying to portray true picture of Islam across the world during his lectures.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Islam preaches peace, tolerance and love. He commended Dr. Zakir Naik’s efforts in spreading Islam’s message of peace and love to the world.

Sadiq told Dr Zakir Naik that minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and urged the need for unity for the solution of the problems being faced by Muslim Ummah.

Read more: Dr Zakir Naik reaches Pakistan

Dr Naik Monday arrived in Islamabad on a days-long visit.

The renowned scholar landed at Islamabad International Airport early on Monday and was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs including Syed Dr Atta ur Rehman.

Rana Mashood and Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari were also present at the airport to welcome Dr Zakir Naik.