OIC secretary general visits AJK, LoC’s Chakothi sector

The secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha visited the Muzaffarabad and Chakothi sector of the Line of control (LOC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, while his visit to Muzaffarabad, he laid floral wreath and offered fateha at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument. He paid his respects in memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

SG @OIC_OIC is in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today. He laid wreath at the J&K Monument in Muzaffarabad. Paid his respects and offered fateha in memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause. pic.twitter.com/epFCO2BBVo — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2022

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Countries Hissein Brahim Taha has said Kashmir is the top priority on the OIC’s agenda.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President in Muzaffarabad today.

He said that he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the human rights situation in Kashmir to member countries and the Foreign Minister’s Council of the member countries and would also seek permission from India to visit the other side of the LOC.

He said he visited AJK today under the resolutions passed by the OIC contact group on Kashmir to assess the situation and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who had been suffering for a long time.

The OIC secretary general assured the oppressed Kashmiri brethren that OIC being a Muslim community is making constant efforts to find a solution to their issue in consultation with the world community.

On Saturday, the OIC leader spoke in a presser alongside Bilawal Bhutto and reaffirmed his support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

