OIC session imperative to avert Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, COAS tells Saudi FM

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss mutual interest matters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations were discussed during the meeting.

The extraordinary session of OIC is extremely important to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises, the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

The COAS thanked the KSA leadership for convening the 17th extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers at Islamabad.

He reiterated that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with KSA and acknowledges the kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world.

The COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential for stability in South Asia.

He reiterated that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbors in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity, said ISPR.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” read the ISPR statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on the initiative of Saudi Arabia and hosted by Pakistan was attended by around 70 delegates from the member states, international aid agencies and special representatives.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!