JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, on Saturday welcomed the signing of the “Mecca Agreement on Joint Defence” between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.

In a statement, Taha expressed his strong appreciation and support for the strategic agreement, saying it reflects the three countries’ commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation.

The OIC secretary-general said the agreement would serve as a fundamental pillar for promoting security and stability in the region and across the Muslim world.

He added that it demonstrated a shared resolve to address emerging security challenges and strengthen the principles of solidarity and constructive partnership among OIC member states.

Taha commended the efforts and leadership of the three countries that culminated in the signing of what he described as a historic agreement. He expressed hope that the pact would contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and the international community as a whole.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the joint defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The three countries also issued a joint statement following the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence, held at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign joint defence agreement

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the agreement was signed in the vicinity of the Holy Kaaba.

According to the joint statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan visited Saudi Arabia, where they were received by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

During the summit, the leaders reviewed the longstanding relations between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, along with a range of issues of mutual interest.