‘Oil’ discovered on drilling water bore in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Oil was reportedly discovered on drilling a water bore in Islamabad’s Sector H/13 neighborhood.

As word got out about the reported discovery, dozens of local residents started drilling for “oil”.

They installed suction machines to pump out “oil” and began selling it before the area was sealed by the local administration.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, responding to reports, tweeted, “At the moment we have sealed over a dozen such pumps.”

“Local were selling oil to brick kilns,” he said, adding the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was investigating the issue with Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khan.

