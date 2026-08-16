KARACHI: An underground oil pipeline developed a leak on Khayaban-e-Sehar, Street 13, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, causing crude oil to spill onto the road.

Following the incident, the DHA Vigilance Team immediately reached the site and closed the road to general traffic after crude oil spilled onto the roadway, creating slippery and potentially hazardous conditions.

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A large number of local residents gathered at Khayaban-e-Sehar following the incident. The DHA Vigilance Team also notified the relevant authorities about the situation.

According to police officials, the authorities contacted PARCO and informed them of the incident. PARCO has dispatched a team to the location to assess and address the situation.

The supply through the affected pipeline has also been suspended by PARCO authorities.

Read more: Oil spills in Malir River due to leakage in supply line

Earlier, a Karachi man was caught and sent behind bars for ‘stealing’ oil from a main supply line in Bin Qasim.

According to police, a man named Ashraf was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with the cops when he was stealing oil from Parco’s line in Bin Qasim’s Wali Town.

The police said the arrested is a mastermind of a gang involved in stealing oil from the company’s oil supply line several times