Pakistan begins oil production from first horizontal oil well

ISLAMABAD: In a crucial global scenario of energy crisis, Pakistan has marked a significant milestone in its energy sector with the activation of its first horizontal oil well.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) of Pakistan has made operational Pakistan’s first ‘Horizontal oil Well’.

The well, named ‘PASAKHI 13’, is located in Hyderabad district in Sindh province and has begun producing approximately 460 barrels of oil per day, according to OGDCL.

OGDCL said the well was drilled to a total depth of 2,966 metres, including a 546-metre horizontal section designed to maximise access to underground oil reserves.

The project utilises advanced technologies, including geo-steering and ESP technology, to enhance extraction efficiency.

Experts say horizontal drilling can significantly increase production compared to conventional vertical wells, with estimates suggesting output could be up to three times higher.

This development is a result of the policy support of the Special Investment Facility Council (SIFC) and the promotion of modern technology.

The increase in local oil production could help reduce the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and contributing to energy security.

According to officials, the facilities provided by SIFC to bring modern technology to the energy sector and increase local production have played an important role in the completion of the project, a success that will pave the way for drilling more horizontal wells in the future.