Oil spills in Malir River due to leakage in supply line

KARACHI: Oil spill was reported in Malir River after a leakage in the main crude oil supply of a refinery, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the oil spilled in the Malir River after a leakage in the main supply line of the refinery, reportedly caused by the accused to steal oil.

After getting the information about the leakage, the staff of the refinery reached the spot and started repair work on the leaked oil supply line.

Earlier, a Karachi man was caught and sent behind bars for ‘stealing’ oil from a main supply line in Bin Qasim.

Read more: Karachi man arrested for oil theft from main line

According to police, a man named Ashraf was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with the cops when he was stealing oil from Parco’s line in Bin Qasim’s Wali Town.

The police said the arrested is a mastermind of a gang involved in stealing oil from the company’s oil supply line several times.

Comments