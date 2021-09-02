Oil tanker catches fire in Chiniot

CHINIOT: An oil tanker caught fire at ‘an illegal oil agency’ in Chiniot that later spread to nearby shops, tankers and petrol tanks, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police told the media that petrol was being filled in the oil tanker allegedly at an illegal oil agency in Chiniot. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Firefighting teams along with four vehicles rushed to the scene immediately, however, the intensity of the fire was increased.

Following the blaze, two other tankers parked at the agency and illegal petrol tanks were destroyed.

Rescue officials said that the oil tanker was carrying 10,000 litres of petrol, whereas, some shops have also caught fire.

Police teams surrounded the area and asked people to stay at a safe distance from the site until the fire was doused. The assistant commissioner and deputy inspector general (DIG) have also reached the scene to monitor the rescue activities.