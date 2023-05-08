Oil tanker owners complain massive smuggling of oil in Pakistan

KARACHI: Oil tankers’ body has complained massive smuggling of Iranian oil into the country, in a letter to the prime minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairman Oil Tankers Contractors’ Association, Abidullah Afridi, in a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif has pointed out illegal trade of petrol and diesel from Iranian border into Pakistan.

“The smuggling of petrol and diesel inflicting losses to the national exchequer,” Oil tankers’ body chairman said.

He complained that the illegal oil trade badly affecting business of the people affiliated with the oil transport. “Smuggled oil being sold 150 rupees cheaper in Quetta,” OTCA letter read.

“For smuggling, such vehicles have also been used that could carry 80 to 90 thousand liters of oil,” according to the letter.

“Smuggled petrol and diesel being stored at unsafe places adjacent to populated areas,” letter read.

The transport body’s official has appealed to the prime minister for steps to immediately curb illegal oil trade.