Oil tankers association demands share in petroleum products’ supply

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Tankers Association has demanded a share in the supply of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Oil Tankers Association has demanded the government to fix a share in the supply of petroleum products. The meeting to discuss the demand of the association will be held today at the Petroleum Division today.

Sources say that the meeting will be chaired by the additional secretary policy Petroleum Division.

The Oil Tankers Association has said that on the orders of OGRA, the oil tankers have been manufactured according to the prescribed standards and now the government should determine their share in the supply of petroleum products.

Earlier, Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) asked the federal government to immediately intervene to ensure the timely issuance of letters of credit to import petroleum products to avoid a fuel shortage in the country.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) wrote a letter on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and refineries highlighting challenges being faced due to delays in the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for the import of petroleum products.

