Okara man allegedly rapes 14-year-old girl at gunpoint

OKARA: In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man within the limits of the Shergarh Police Station of Okara on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s family, the suspect broke into the house in the Shergarh area of the city and raped a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint.

Police registered a case on the report of the victim’s father.

In one such incident, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver within the limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police, the girl was travelling in the rickshaw when she was forcefully raped by the suspect. The police said that they have arrested the suspected rickshaw driver. “The victim and the suspect are currently undergoing medical examination,” they said.

