Okara man throws four-year-old daughter into canal

OKARA: A man has thrown his four-year-old mentally challenged daughter, Esha, into a canal in the vicinity of Chorasta Mian Khan police station in Okara, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After committing the heinous crime, the man staged drama for the abduction of her daughter and registered a case to the police.

Rescue officials recovered his daughter’s body from Pakpattan canal and shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. He confessed to committing the crime during interrogation by the police officials.

Police said that he wants to get rid of his mentally challenged daughter. DPO Furqan Bilal said that action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law.

Earlier in January last year, a woman had dumped her infant daughter into a canal and left her to die there. The child was dumped into the canal by her mother where another woman rescued her.

The woman had rescued her from the near-death experience and said she would take care of her like the rest of her six daughters. “I do not have any sons and only six daughters and now I will take care of this infant girl as well,” the woman said.

She had said the infant was in a healthy condition and that she informed the police about her status.

