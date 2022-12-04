Okara: Mentally challenged woman raped

Okara police on Sunday registered a case against a suspect who allegedly raped a 52-year-old mentally challenged woman in the area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspect barged into the house of a mentally challenged woman and raped her at gunpoint.

The family members reached the crime scene and caught the alleged rapist named Majid on the spot. Following the incident, the heirs of Majid reached with sticks and axes and freed him.

The case of the incident has been registered at Okara’s Saddar police station.

In October, a flood-affected girl had allegedly been gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi. According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4. Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

Comments