Old CCTV footage of Chennai silk sari heist resurfaces on Instagram

An old CCTV footage of Chennai silk sari heist has resurfaced on Instagram, in which a daring attempt at stealing saris unfolded in the heart of Chennai earlier this year when a group of women left the police bewildered and then puzzled with their subsequent actions.

The incident took place on October 28 at a sari boutique in T Nagar. The culprits, three women donning masks and believed to be part of a gang from Andhra Pradesh, were captured on surveillance cameras deftly grabbing a variety of vibrant and luxurious saris, each valued at INR 200,000, within a span of 10 minutes.

The police promptly responded, mobilizing a team to apprehend the thieves. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the gang, fearing arrest, decided to courier the stolen silk saris to the police station at Shastri Nagar.

This unusual sari theft in Chennai quickly gained widespread attention, going viral on social media and garnering coverage from various news outlets.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with a range of reactions, from sarcasm and humor to awe and shock. One user expressed, “So beautiful…so elegant….just robbing like a wow…just robbing like a wow.” Another user tried to make sense of the situation, commenting, “Trying to understand the mechanism,” while a third user pondered, “How is this logistically possible?”