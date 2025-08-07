Old Hub Canal will be repaired after new canal’s inauguration: Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that after construction of the new canal from Hub Dam, old canal will be repaired.

“We had promised the people of Karachi, we will not cry about lack of powers and show our performance,” talking here in a briefing city mayor said.

He said the Wapda has approved 100 million gallons water per day. The new canal will be inaugurated on August 13, he said. “It will benefit the Manghopir, Orangi and Baldia Town areas”.

After the new canal, the old canal from Hub Dam will be renovated, he said. Karachi will be supplied 200 million gallons water per day from both canals, Murtaza Wahab said.

“The K-IV water project for the city could not be completed after 22 years,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab yesterday rejected claims of faulty construction of the new Hub Canal as a ‘propaganda’. He said, “We wouldn’t inaugurate the canal, on August 13, if this propaganda had been correct”.

“Additional water being supplied to Karachi after 22 years, with efforts of the People’s Party,” Mayor Karachi said. “We have completed the new Hub Canal project within record time of 10 months,” he said.

He said, “Two issues came before us during the canal testing, which have been addressed”.

The multi-billion-rupee project would improve Karachi’s water supply by rehabilitating the existing infrastructure and constructing a new 100 million gallons per day (MGD) canal from Hub Dam.