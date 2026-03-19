“Old Memories, New Lahore”: Major Heritage Revival Decisions Finalised

LAHORE: A high-level meeting on the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR) project was held under the chairmanship of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, in which key decisions were taken to restore the historical identity and cultural heritage of Lahore.

The meeting approved the restoration of original names of roads, streets, and historic government colleges that were later upgraded to universities. It was decided that the term “University” would be removed and institutions would revert to their historic names.

A comprehensive review of ongoing restoration projects of heritage buildings across Lahore was conducted, including visual progress assessments.

Key decisions included the development of a Convent Garden behind Tollinton Market, along with an “Everything Organic Café.” The garden will feature semi-covered areas, shops, and a two-storey underground parking facility.

Plans for a New Museum Block were also reviewed, where world-class galleries—featuring ancient weapons, coins, Chinese and Sikh heritage—will be established, along with interactive digital screens for visitors.

The session also approved converting the route from Shah Alam Gate to Rang Mahal Chowk into a pedestrian walkway. Additionally, eight historic routes within the Walled City will be restored, including areas around Bhati, Mochi, Akbari, Yaki, Masti, and Delhi Gates.

A Tourist Information Office will be established at Akbari Gate, while restoration projects for Mochi Gate, Yaki Gate, and Masti Gate were also presented.

The meeting agreed to restore the walls of the Lahore Fort to their original condition in phases. Emphasis was placed on maintaining uniform historical architecture on the exterior of old buildings.

Encroachments at Shah Alami Chowk will be cleared to restore Baoli Bagh, while the historic structure adjacent to Neela Gumbad will be rehabilitated in line with heritage design.

An underground parking facility and a themed café are also planned at the site.

Progress on the expansion project of Data Darbar was reviewed. It was decided that 18 kanal of land will be acquired for expansion, with directions to ensure compensation to affected individuals at market rates.

The initiative reflects a comprehensive effort to revive Lahore’s historic character while integrating modern urban planning for tourism, accessibility, and cultural preservation.