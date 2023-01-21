Old times return to Balochistan capital Quetta

The citizens of Quetta are forced to use age-old methods to keep themselves warm as the gas crisis intensify in the capital city of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As the gas shortage hit Quetta city, the people are forced to use the oldest method of starting a fire. Yes, they are literally collecting wood to burn it, in order to cook and heat up their homes in the chilling weather.

Using this age-old method not only threatens the households but the whole environment as the method requires one to cut down trees amid an already deteriorating climate situation.

Comments